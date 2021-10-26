Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

