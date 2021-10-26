PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.19. 442,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,116. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

