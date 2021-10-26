Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

PBT opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

