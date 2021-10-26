Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

EPA:RI opened at €199.70 ($234.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €187.34. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

