Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,014.88

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,014.88 ($39.39) and last traded at GBX 2,970 ($38.80), with a volume of 473839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.89.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.