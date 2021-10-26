Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAHC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

