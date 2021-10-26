Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

