Pi Financial Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$33.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.41. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

