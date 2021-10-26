Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $26,324.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000132 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

