Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.71 and last traded at $94.89. Approximately 123,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,690,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

