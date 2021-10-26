Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,322 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,112,000 after acquiring an additional 285,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
