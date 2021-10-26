Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000.

IXG stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

