Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,900 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

MESA stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

