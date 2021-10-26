Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,200 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,993,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 923.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 715,339 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get View alerts:

VIEW opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.