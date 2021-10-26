Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 111,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1,009.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.