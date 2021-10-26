Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $118,000 Investment in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ETON stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,106. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.