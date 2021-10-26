Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 19,200 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,979 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 574,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAVmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $496.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.31. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

