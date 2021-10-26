Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.59.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

