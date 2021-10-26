Piper Sandler Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 67.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

