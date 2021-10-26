Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.