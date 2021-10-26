Pirl Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $51,120.69 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

