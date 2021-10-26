Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE PZA opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.95. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$373.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities cut Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.