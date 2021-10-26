Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PZA stock opened at C$11.62 on Tuesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities cut Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

