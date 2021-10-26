Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 374,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,969,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,533,000 after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 398,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

