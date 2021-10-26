Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 12th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

