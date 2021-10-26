Plaisance Capital LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. NCR comprises about 1.6% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 31.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NCR by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 13,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.