Plaisance Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 166,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

