Plaisance Capital LLC Takes $613,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $860,633. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.