Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $928,983.89

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $928,983.89 and approximately $130,657.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.