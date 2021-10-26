Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Plexus by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

