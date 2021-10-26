Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

NYSE:PII traded down $9.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.77. 79,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

