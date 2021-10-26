Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $239,872.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.24 or 0.00154534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

