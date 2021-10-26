Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $508.62 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $517.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average is $448.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.