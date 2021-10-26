PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

