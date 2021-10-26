PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,074. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.