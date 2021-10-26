PowerPool Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 7% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00211160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,438,590 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

