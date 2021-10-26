PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.