PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $184.00 at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

