PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $160.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.84. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

