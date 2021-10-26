PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.70.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 359,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,145. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

