Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Head to Head Analysis

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group -355.43% -122.36% -69.13% Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 1.35 -$85.77 million N/A N/A Imago BioSciences N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Imago BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Predictive Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Imago BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Imago BioSciences has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Imago BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Predictive Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

