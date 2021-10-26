Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.