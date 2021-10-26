Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. Premier has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

