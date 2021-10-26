Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,334. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

