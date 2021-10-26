ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

BRKL opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

