ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SATS opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

