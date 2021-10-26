ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ANNX opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

