ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 436.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,452,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,218,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,546 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

