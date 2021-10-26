Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

