Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $221.67 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Proton has a total market cap of $221.67 million and approximately $27.99 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.