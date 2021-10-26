Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

